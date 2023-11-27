Trinity Industries: Border Crossings and Sales 

Trinity Industries delivered 4,325 new railcars in the third quarter of the year, 13.9% below the company’s own projection.

Deliveries were 685 units below that expectation due to the closure of the U.S.–Mexico border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In addition, increased state vehicle inspections caused truck traffic congestion, which had a negative impact on the company’s supply chain.

Continued train and truck congestion at the border negatively impacted Trinity Industries’ deliveries and supply chain.

On September 20, 2023, CBP suspended U.S.-bound cross-border rail traffic at Eagle Pass, Texas, the main border crossing Trinity uses for railcar deliveries from its manufacturing facilities in Sabinas and Monclova, Mexico.

According to CBP, this action was taken to assist the U.S. Border Patrol due to the recent influx of migrants at the border.

While rail traffic operations resumed on September 23, there are still significant congestion and rail traffic challenges.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trinity Industries owns companies that are leading suppliers of rail transportation products and services in North America.

Its companies market rail products and services under the TrinityRail trade name.

The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications.

Two-way trade in goods and services between the United States and Mexico totaled $863.4 billion in 2022, positioning Mexico as the second-largest U.S. trading partner.

During this period, U.S. exports to Mexico totaled $362.7 billion and imports from Mexico totaled $500.7 billion.

This large volume of trade directly and indirectly supports millions of U.S. jobs. Mexico is the first, second or third largest destination for merchandise exports from more than 30 U.S. states.