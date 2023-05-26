Top 6 pork producers in the world

China, the European Union, the United States, Brazil, Russia and Vietnam were the top pork producers in the world in 2022, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

With a year-on-year growth of 15.8% and a production of 55 million tons, considering equivalent carcass weight, China led these international shipments.

This was followed by the European Union (22 million 670,000 tons, -4% year-on-year), the United States (12 million 252,000 tons, -2.4%) and Brazil (4 million 350,000 tons, -0.3%).

Brazil was the fourth largest producer and exporter and the fifth largest consumer of pork in the world in 2022.

BRF indicated that pork production and consumption in Brazil have increased since 2009.

In 2022, Brazilian production increased 5% compared to the previous year, according to IBGE, although the USDA estimates a reduction for the same period.

The USDA expects no change in world production and forecasts a 1% increase in pork consumption in 2023.

Pork producers

According to the USDA, world pork exports reached 11 million tons in 2022.

As Brazilian pig breeding and slaughtering companies continue to increase their production efficiency, research and development has also helped reduce fat, cholesterol and calories in pork produced in Brazil.

In BRF’s view, these improvements allow for more efficient production of premium cuts, more meat per carcass, and more nutritious and healthier meat.

The improvement in the genetic potential of breeders has also contributed to the increase in production.

According to ABPA, in December 2022, China was the main destination for Brazilian pork, followed by Hong Kong, which accounted for 42% and 9%, respectively, of total Brazilian pork exports.

Chinese imports from Brazil decreased 14%, and those from Hong Kong fell 38%, from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

Other leading pork producers were Russia (3 million 800,000 tons, +2.7%) and Vietnam (2 million 700,000 tons, +4.2 percent).

Worldwide, pork exports totaled 113 million 775,000 tons, an increase of 7.7 percent.