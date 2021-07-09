English

Top 5 Universities in the World: Times Higher Education

Photo: Oxford University.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking of the best universities in the world according to Times Higher Education.

Then there are: California Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Furthermore, according to a USITC report, the global educational services market, measured by total revenue earned by colleges and universities, was estimated at $ 790.7 billion in 2020, this is 9.4% more than the previous year.

The United States was the largest national market for educational services in 2020, accounting for 22.8% of total global revenue.

Other large markets were China (18.8%), Japan (5.9%), Germany (4.6%) and India (3.5%).

In 2020, most of the top-ranked universities were located in the United States, with only five non-US universities appearing in a Times Higher Education ranking of the top 15 universities.

Top five universities, by rank, 20201

Over the past 20 years, international students have become a growing and economically important group for America’s colleges and universities.

To begin with, during the 2019/20 academic year, there were about 1.1 million international students studying in the United States (5.5% of all American students), although this figure was 1.8% lower than the previous academic year.

Best Universities in the World

At the same time, the top sources of international students studying at American universities were China (34.6%), India (18.0%), South Korea (4.6%), Saudi Arabia (2.9%), and Canada (2.4%) .

Overall, international students and their dependents contributed an estimated $ 44 billion to the United States economy in tuition, fees, housing, and living expenses during the 2019/2020 academic year and created or supported approximately 416,000 jobs.

During the 2018/19 academic year, 347,099 American students studied abroad, a figure that grew 1.6% over the previous year.

In general, American students prefer destinations in Europe, such as the United Kingdom (11.3%), Italy (11.2%), Spain (9.8%), France (5.3%) and Germany (3.5 percent).

China also welcomed a large number of American students, representing 3.4% of the total.

 

