Top 5 independent bottling partners of The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company’s (TCCC) top five independent bottling partners increased their share of total TCCC sales.

In 2022, these five partners combined accounted for 42% of The Coca-Cola Company’s total worldwide unit cases.

To note: Being a bottler does not create a legal partnership or joint venture between TCCC and its bottlers.

In addition, TCCC’s bottlers are independent contractors and are not its agents.

Bottling partners

After having a 39% coverage in 2016 and 41% in 2017, the combined share of the top five bottlers was 40% in the following three years.

Then, in 2021, this share rose to 41 percent.

TCCC’s five largest independent bottling partners based on unit case volume in 2022 were as follows:

Coca-Cola FEMSA

The company has bottling and distribution operations in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Venezuela, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (CCEP)

This bottler has bottling and distribution operations in Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Fiji, mainland France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Indonesia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Samoa, Spain and Sweden.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca-Cola Hellenic)

The company has bottling and distribution operations in Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Northern Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Arca Continental

The company has bottling and distribution operations in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and the United States.

Swire Coca-Cola Limited and bottling partners

As of December 31, 2022, this company had bottling and distribution operations in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Cambodia and the United States.

Swire Coca-Cola Limited acquired our bottling and distribution operations in Vietnam in January 2023.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company now sold in more than 200 countries and territories.

Of the 64 billion beverages consumed daily around the world, 2.2 billion are private label or licensed beverages.