Top 5 exporters of fresh grapes to the U.S.

Chile, Peru, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa were the largest exporters of fresh grapes to the United States in 2022, according to Commerce Department data.

In total, U.S. imports of fresh grapes were $2.215 billion in 2022, up 12.9% year-over-year.

Ahead of everyone was Chile, with exports of $752 million, followed by Peru ($748 million), Mexico ($659 million), Brazil ($35 million) and South Africa ($14 million).

From a broader angle, the USDA forecasts world fresh grape production for the 2022/23 season to increase by 1.2 million tons, to 27.4 million, as good growing conditions boost production in China and Turkey, offsetting losses in Chile and India.

Despite the increase in supply, imports are projected to decline slightly to 3.5 million tons on lower demand from the European Union and China.

Notably, USDA estimates U.S. fresh grape production to increase by 24,000 tons to 850,000 after three years of declines, a slight increase as drought and frost hampered a stronger recovery and growers continue to struggle with labor and water availability.

USDA’s NASS surveyed the industry and released a forecast for U.S. table grape production in the August 2022 Crop Production Report.

USDA forecasts Peruvian production to increase by 53,000 tons to 766,000 tons due to good growing conditions and acreage expansion.

In addition, it forecasts that the increase in Peruvian production will boost exports for the fifth consecutive year, with an increase of almost 50,000 tons, to 585,000.

If realized, Peru would surpass Chile and become the world’s leading exporter.

Peru continues to strive to expand its export markets, including Japan, which is the third largest market to the United States.

The increase in Peruvian exports has been driven by a greater presence in the U.S., European Union and Mexican markets.

Chile’s production will continue its long-term decline after last year’s rebound, down 56,000 tons to 737,000.

Abundant rains are expected to only partially mitigate losses from the continued reduction in acreage in all regions of Chile, as growers continue to switch to more profitable crops such as cherries and walnuts. Lower production is expected to reduce exports by 53,000 tons to 555,000.