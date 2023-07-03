The top 15 automotive vehicle producers in Mexico are: GM, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Nissan, Ford, Toyota, Kia, Mazda, Honda, COMPAS, BMW, JAC, Freightliner, International and Kenworth.

According to information from the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), Mexico was the world’s seventh largest producer of passenger vehicles in 2022.

The automotive industry in Mexico accounted for 3.5% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 20% of manufacturing GDP and employed more than 1 million people.

In particular, the main car producers in Mexico were BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Kia, Nissan, Mazda, Stellantis, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Vehicle production in Mexico experienced steady declines between 2018 and 2022.

However, Toyota moved U.S. production of one of its light trucks-the Tacoma-to Guanajuato, Mexico, resulting in a slight uptick in Mexican production in 2022.

Between 2018 and 2022, total vehicle production in Mexico fell 19.7% (808,000 vehicles), with a decline of 20.8% (830,000 vehicles) between 2019 and 2020.

Nissan recorded the largest decrease by value and percentage change with 386,000 vehicles (52.7%) from 2018 to 2022, followed by Stellantis with 224,000 vehicles (35.1 percent).

In addition, according to the USITC, production in the Mexican automotive industry declined due to production shutdowns related to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not recovered to pre-pandemic numbers.

Vehicle Producers

At the same time, the global semiconductor shortage led Mexican auto producers to shut down production at key plants in 2021, causing a further decline in output.

Vehicle production in Mexico consisted primarily of light vehicles, with 3.3 million vehicles produced in 2022.

Mexico also produced about 210,000 heavy trucks in 2022.

Declines in exports and domestic demand led to decreases in passenger vehicle production in Mexico.

From 2018 to 2022, Mexico increased heavy truck production by 7.6 percent (14,751 vehicles).