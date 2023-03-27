Top 10 Computer Exporters to the United States

China, with $55.773 billion dollars, and Mexico, with $36.753 billion dollars, ranked as the top computer exporters to the United States in 2022, according to data from the Department of Commerce.

At year-on-year rates, China’s sales fell 11% while Mexico’s increased 29%.

To take a business example: Dell Technologies says it operates in an industry where there are rapid technological advances in hardware, software and service offerings.

As a result, the company faces aggressive product and price competition from both branded and generic competitors.

Del Technologies competes based on its ability to offer its customers integrated solutions that provide desired product and service features at a competitive price.

But its competitors may offer less expensive products with better features or additional features.

In addition, Dell Technologies’ product portfolios may quickly become obsolete or its market share may erode rapidly.

So efforts to balance product and service mix to optimize profitability, liquidity and growth may put pressure on this company’s position in the industry.

Computer exporters

As the technology industry continues to expand, new and growing competition may emerge in different geographic regions.

The generally low barriers to entry into the technology sector increase the likelihood of new competitors emerging.

Also among the largest exporters of computers to the U.S. market in 2022 are Taiwan ($11.325 billion, +25 percent), Thailand ($8.624 billion, +7 percent) and Vietnam ($3.681 billion, +18 percent).

For the past 45 years or so, manufacturers of silicon-based processors have been able to double their processing power every 18 to 24 months, a phenomenon known in the computer industry as “Moore’s Law.”

Recently, the computer processor industry has found it increasingly difficult to offer faster and more powerful processors due to fundamental physical effects that limit further reduction in transistor size, according to We’re not prepared for the end of Moore’s Law, MIT Technology Review, February 2020.

Other prominent exporters to the U.S. market in 2022 are: Malaysia ($1.555 billion), Philippines ($1.004 billion), Germany ($933 million), Canada ($514 million), and Japan ($460 million).