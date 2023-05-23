Top 10 auto parts suppliers in the world

Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Magna International Inc. ranked as the top auto parts suppliers in the world in 2021.

Referenced by Magna International, the ranking is based on worldwide sales of automotive parts to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Auto parts suppliers

In descending order, the following are the top companies in this industry, followed by the products and services most produced by each:

Robert Bosch

Powertrain solutions, chassis systems control, electric drives, automotive multimedia, electronics, aftermarket products, steering and connected mobility solutions.

Denso Corporation

Thermal systems, propulsion systems, electrification systems, mobility electronics, sensor systems and semiconductors.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Electrified powertrain, chassis, driveline, braking systems, steering wheel, autonomous transportation systems, electronics and advanced driver assistance systems, and active and passive safety systems.

Magna International Inc.

Body and chassis, exteriors, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mirrors and lighting, mechatronics, seating systems, vehicle engineering and manufacturing, and roof systems.

Aisin Corporation

Powertrain, chassis and vehicle safety systems, body and vehicle navigation systems.

Hyundai Mobis

In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, braking, steering, lights, safety, security, suspension, autonomous driving, electrification systems and advanced driver assistance systems.

Forvia Group

Seating, interiors, clean mobility (exhaust systems), lighting, hydrogen mobility, intelligent cabin electronics and software integration.

Continental Corporation

Autonomous mobility and safety, vehicle networking and information, powertrain, tires, rubber, electric mobility and connected mobility.

BASF

Technical plastics, electronic materials, catalysts, battery materials, automotive OEM and refinish coatings and surface treatment.

Lear Corporation

Seats, electrical distribution and connection systems, battery disconnect systems, electronic systems, connected software and services, electronic control modules, electrification products and connectivity products.

While the automotive industry is showing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with approximately 6% growth in global vehicle production year over year in 2022, production in 2022 was still approximately 8% below the 2019 level.

In addition, according to Mobileye Global, automakers continue to face supply chain shortages, and global vehicle production is not expected to fully recover to pre- pandemic levels from the impact of supply chain constraints in 2022 and 2023.