The world’s top 15 airlines

The top 15 airlines accounted for 58.4% of the world’s total RPK in November 2020.

The RPK (Revenue-Passenger-Kilometers) measures the number of passengers carried multiplied by the distance traveled.

Likewise, the 15 main airlines decreased this indicator 63.0% year-on-year.

This decrease was 7.3 percentage points less than the drop in the world’s average RPK, with all airlines in the Top 15 registering contractions, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The ranking of the top airlines fluctuated in November due to the uneven impact of new outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic on the recovery of air travel in all regions.

China Southern, Air China and China Eastern retained the top three positions and demonstrated the strongest resilience within the top 15 airlines, albeit with a slight moderation.

Hainan Airlines climbed one position to eighth while maintaining a traffic level similar to that of the previous month.

Top 15 airlines

Four US airlines, American, United, Delta and Southwest, ranked 4th through 7th, with a year-on-year decrease in traffic ranging from -58 to -67%, with slight improvements since October due to increased travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meanwhile, Southwest ranked up to seventh, improving faster than the other three US carriers.

Airlines in Europe saw further deterioration in traffic recovery, impacted by the increase in Covid-19 cases and the associated stricter measures.

Five airlines in the region were between 9 and 13.

AF-KLM fell two places to ninth, while the others remained relatively stable.

For the first time since April 2020, Emirates and LATAM reappeared in the Top 15, ranking 14th and 15th, respectively.

