The world economy slowed in the first quarter: ECB

The world economy slowed in the first quarter of 2021, according to estimates from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Overall, global economic activity continued to recover at the beginning of the year despite the intensification of the pandemic.

World real GDP growth (excluding the euro area) increased 2.6% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was stronger than expected in the macroeconomic projections prepared by the ECB experts of March 2021.

However, the world economy entered the year on a weaker footing, as the resurgence of new infections prompted governments to tighten containment measures.

As a result, global real GDP growth (excluding the euro area) is estimated to decelerate markedly to 0.7% qoq in the first quarter of 2021.

This pattern reflects slower growth in both advanced and emerging market economies.

World economy

At the same time, activity in advanced economies was more resilient than previously expected, as households and businesses better adapted to lockdowns and additional stimulus policies were implemented.

The slowdown in emerging market economies (EMEs), by contrast, turned out to be more pronounced.

While the pandemic intensified in the EMEs, the situation in advanced economies improved markedly with the deployment of vaccination campaigns.

Earlier this year, the situation also deteriorated in Europe, while the rapid pace of vaccination in the United Kingdom and the United States helped reduce the number of new infections in advanced economies generally.

From the ECB’s perspective, the pandemic situation in EMEs remains precarious and remains the key factor determining economic developments in all countries.

At the current juncture, survey data point to a strong boost in global activity amid more obvious signs of divergence between countries and sectors.

The global composite production PMI rose to 58.8 in May, well above its long-term average.

Services

While the strong momentum is generally visible in both manufacturing and services, recently some differences between countries and sectors have become more apparent.

First, growth momentum in advanced economies is strong and has recently strengthened further.

This is in contrast to EMEs, where activity continues to improve at a slower pace.

Second, there was a strong rebound in the pace of economic expansion in the service sector as restrictions were lifted.

This rapid expansion must also be seen in the context of recovery from low levels, especially in contact-intensive services.

By contrast, manufacturing output, which proved more resilient at the height of the pandemic, continues to grow at a slower, albeit still optimistic, pace amid some headwinds created by supply constraints.

