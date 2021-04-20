The USITC maintains anti-dumping quotas on steel wire strands

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) determined to maintain anti-dumping duties on imports of steel wire wires originating in China.

The USITC determined on Monday that the revocation of existing anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of steel wire strands for prestressed concrete from China would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

At the beginning, on June 29, 2010, the Department of Commerce issued the order imposing anti-dumping duties on the branch of that product from China.

Then, on September 1, 2020, the Department of Commerce initiated the second sunset review of the Order pursuant to section 751 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended.

Thus, on September 14, 2020, the Department of Commerce received a notice of intent to participate in this sunset review from Insteel Wire Products Company, Sumiden Wire Products Corporation, and Wire Mesh Corporation (collectively, “Domestic Industry”).

Members of the domestic industry claimed interested party status under section 771 of the Act as producers of the like domestic product in the United States.

Finally, on September 30, 2020, the Commerce Department received a substantive response from the national industry.

However, the Commerce Department did not receive substantive responses from the responding interested parties, nor was a hearing requested.

Steel wire

On October 27, 2020, the Commerce Department notified the USITC that it did not receive an adequate substantive response from interested parties.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, existing orders for imports of steel wire strands originating in China will remain in force.

President Jason E. Kearns, Vice President Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted yes.

Thus, the action is part of the five-year review process (due to termination) required by the Law of the Uruguay Round Agreements.

The Commission’s Public Report on Steel Wire Strands for Prestressed Concrete of China (Invitation Numbers 701-TA-464 and 731-TA-1160 (Second Revision), USITC Publication 5189, April 2021) will contain the opinions of the Commission and the information developed during the comments.

The report will be available on May 20, 2021; when available, it can be accessed on the USITC website at: https://www.usitc.gov/commission_publications_library.

