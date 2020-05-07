Nota Destacada
The peso gains 25 cents against the dollar
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 16 mins
Publicidad
Tagsapplications appreciation Banco BASE Banco de México Brent call option China Company contract Currencies delivery Derivatives Market Director of Economic-Financial Analysis Dollar economic indicators euro exchange rate foreign exchange fruits and vegetables Gabriela Siller inflation INPC interbank forward interbank quotes M Bonds market México Money negotiators oil oil company peso pound prices production rate of return sale Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco support trade agreement Treasury bonds unemployment United States WTI