The peso depreciates against the dollar at 20.22

The peso closed the session with a depreciation of 0.35% or 7.1 cents, trading around 20.22 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.1471 and a maximum of 20.3833 pesos per dollar.

In general, the depreciation of the peso was the result of a generalized strengthening of the US dollar for the second consecutive session, as the weighted index advanced 0.32% and accumulated an increase of 0.64% in the last two sessions.

The strengthening of the dollar is associated with the increase in interest rates on Treasury bonds in previous sessions, driven by the expectation of additional fiscal stimulus.

In today’s session, caution was also observed in financial markets. Losses were observed in the US capital market for most of the session and particularly in companies in the technology sector.

The Nasdaq closed 0.58% lower, while the S&P showed a moderate 0.03% decline.

This is due to speculation that the Federal Reserve could show less accommodative language in the coming months, following the publication of positive economic indicators in the United States.

Today in the United States the retail sales corresponding to January were published, which surprised with a monthly increase of 5.3%, well above the 1.1 percent expected by the market.

Inside, he highlighted the fact that no component showed a monthly decline, something that had not been seen since May 2020, when a rebound effect was observed after the closures of non-essential activities before the start of the pandemic.

Also noteworthy is the 23.5% increase in department stores and 6.9% in restaurants and bars, sectors that show a significant lag in their recovery, but which in January benefited from the relaxation of the confinement measures in the United States.

The report showed a faster recovery in non-essential goods, including electronics and appliances, driven mainly by the direct stimulus check that was distributed during the first half of January.

Going forward, the accelerated vaccination process and the imminent approval of new fiscal stimuli are expected to continue supporting consumption in the United States.

Another positive data that was published regarding the United States economy was industrial production, which increased at a monthly rate of 0.9% in January, exceeding market expectations of 0.5 percent.

In the interior, the mining and manufacturing industries showed monthly increases of 2.3 and 1.0%, respectively, which were driven by the increase in drilling of oil wells and by the basic metal industries.

Within manufacturing, the monthly contraction of 0.7% in the manufacture of automobiles and auto parts stands out, mainly caused by the global shortage of semiconductor chips, which has resulted in the temporary closure of some automotive plants.

The latter represents bad news for Mexico, since a third of Mexican exports are related to the automotive industry.

During the session, upward pressures on oil prices continued, with the WTI showing an increase of 1.97% and trading at 61.23 dollars per barrel, as a result of a drop in US oil production close to 4 million barrels per day, equivalent to approximately 40% of the country’s total production.

This is a consequence of the low temperatures in the state of Texas and the expectation that production will recover at a slow pace. Because low temperatures have also affected the production and distribution of electrical energy in Mexico, electrical power outages in various regions of the country cannot be ruled out.

For now, the probability that GDP will grow close to zero or negative in the first quarter, due to the high number of coronavirus cases in January and the blackouts in February. The hard data for January, specifically for industrial activity and the services sector, which will be published in March, will provide greater clarity on the performance of the Mexican economy in the quarter.

In the session, the euro touched a low of 1.2023 and a high of 1.2110 dollars per euro. Finally, the euro peso touched a minimum of 24.2669 and a maximum of 24.5301 pesos per euro.

At the close, the interbank quotes for sale stood at 20.2240 pesos per dollar, 1.3865 dollars per pound and 1.2042 dollars per euro.

Gabriela Siller; PhD

Director of Economic-Financial Analysis.

