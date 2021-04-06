The peso appreciates against the dollar at 20.17

The peso closed the session with an appreciation of 0.83% or 16.9 cents, trading around 20.17 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.3790 and a minimum of 20.1416 pesos, a level not seen since February 16.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar weighted index fell 0.20% and the most appreciated currencies were the Peruvian sol with 1.65%, the Brazilian real 1.23%, the Swedish krona 0.95%, the South Korean won 0.71% and the Mexican peso with 0.69%. hundred.

The factors that allowed the appreciation of the peso and most of the currencies were the following:

The appetite for risk in the foreign exchange market rose after the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) revised up its forecast for global economic growth for 2021 from 5.5 to 6.0%, while the forecast for 2022 was adjusted up from 4.2 to 4.4%. Likewise, the economic growth expected for the United States of 6.4% in 2021 stands out, which implies that this year the country’s economy returns to its pre-crisis level. For Mexico, the IMF forecasts a growth of 5% in 2021 and 3% in 2022 and despite the significant improvement in expectations, it implies that by the end of 2022 the GDP will remain 1% below the GDP of 2019.

The IMF forecasts that Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico and South Africa will return to their pre-crisis GDP until after 2022.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden announced that he advanced from May 1 to April 19 the eligibility of all adults in the country to be vaccinated against Covid19. According to the White House, the goal is to accelerate the vaccination of older adults in the first half of April and eliminate confusion about who is candidate for the vaccine . The vaccination process in the United States is behind the economic reopening, so accelerated progress contributes to the positive outlook for the American economy.

It should be noted that the first news that vaccination of all adults in the United States will be allowed was released in the morning, which was behind the initial appreciation of the Mexican peso.

Optimism was more limited in other financial markets, as the capital market showed moderate losses in the American session. The Dow Jones closed down 0.29%, while the S&P 500 closed lower at 0.10%. In the bond market, the yield rate of the 10-year Treasury bonds closed with a decline of 4.4 basis points, standing at 1.66%, as a result of higher demand for debt instruments.

In the session, the euro touched a low of 1.1795 and a high of 1.1877 dollars per euro. Finally, the euro peso touched a minimum of 23.8565 and a maximum of 24.0632 pesos per euro.

At the close, the interbank quotes for sale stood at 20.1691 pesos per dollar, 1.3832 dollars per pound and 1.1877 dollars per euro.

