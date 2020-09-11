The peso appreciates 15 cents against the dollar: it is trading at 21.29

The peso starts the session with an appreciation of 0.72% or 15.4 cents, trading around 21.29 pesos per dollar, when a return of the weakness of the dollar is observed in the exchange market.

In the basket of main crosses, most of the currencies advanced this morning, with the exception of the Japanese yen that depreciated 0.03% and the South Korean won that lost 0.17 percent.

The most appreciated currencies are the South African rand with 0.85%, the Norwegian krone with 0.65%, the Australian dollar with 0.54% and the Mexican peso, currencies of emerging economies or countries that produce raw materials.

Currencies like the peso could gain ground during the session due to risk appetite in the capital markets.

Although the main indices in Europe show little change and a mixed performance, the US futures market points to gains close to 1% at the beginning of the session, especially from issuers in the technology sector.

It should be noted that this week has been characterized by high volatility in the financial market, after a massive sale of assets took place on Thursday of last week in the United States stock market that generated shocks in the rest of the stock exchanges and financial markets

El peso and energy

The commodities market shows a mixed performance and little change compared to Wednesday’s close.

The WTI starts with a fall of 0.21%, while, among metals, gold loses 0.09%, aluminum falls 0.34% and copper advances 0.89 percent.

Episodes of nervousness that affect the performance of the commodities or capital markets cannot be ruled out, as the protectionist rhetoric of the United States remains.

Yesterday afternoon, Donald Trump reported that there will be no extension to the September 15 deadline for the sale of the US operations of the Chinese application TikTok. “Either we close TikTok in this country for security reasons or we sell it,” said Donald Trump.

However, new Chinese regulations complicate negotiations, making it unlikely that an agreement will be reached for its sale.

Brexit

For its part, in Europe, the Brexit talks have not shown progress, so it is most likely that a trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union will not be reached before the end of the year.

Although the pound remains stable advancing 0.16% and trading at 1.2828 dollars per pound, it accumulates a weekly fall of 3.40%, the worst weekly fall since mid-March.

Not all the news is negative for the country, because in the United Kingdom, the GDP in July had a monthly growth of 6.6% being its third consecutive month on the rise, after growing 8.7 and 2.4%, in June and May respectively. This confirms that the country continued to recover at the beginning of the third quarter.

Regarding economic indicators, in the United States, inflation in August was at an interannual rate of 1.3%, after reaching 1.0% in July. In its monthly comparison, the price index increased 0.4%, above market expectations of 0.2 percent.

For its part, core inflation also increased at a monthly rate of 0.4%. In the interior, the greatest increase was presented in the used cars and trucks component, showing a monthly increase of 5.4 percent.

Mexican industry

For its part, in Mexico, the Monthly Industrial Activity Indicator (IMAI) for July showed an advance of 6.92% per month, after the June rebound of 17.95%. At an annual rate, the indicator registered a contraction of 11.58 percent.

In the breakdown of industrial activity, advances were observed in its four sectors, with manufacturing activity being the main catalyst with a monthly increase of 10.99 percent.

Within manufacturing, the highest growth occurred in the tanning and leather and fur finishing industries (40.66%), clothing manufacturing (36.49%) and textile products manufacturing (31.82%), after being the sectors most affected by the confinement.

Indicators of Banxico

On the other hand, the moderate advance in construction of 0.89% per month stands out, representing the weakest sector at an annual rate with a fall of 23.66%, given a high degree of uncertainty that has caused the collapse of investment.

While mining and the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power showed monthly growth of 0.81% and 5.52%, respectively.

During the session, the exchange rate is expected to trade between 21.21 and 21.40 pesos per dollar. The euro starts the session with an appreciation of 0.25%, trading at 1.1844 dollars per euro, while the pound appreciates at 0.07% and is trading at 1.2814 dollars per pound.

Money market and debt

In the United States, the 10-year Treasury yield remains unchanged at a rate of 0.68%, while in Mexico the 10-year M bond yield remains unchanged at 5.98 percent.

Derivatives market

To hedge against a peso depreciation beyond 22 pesos per dollar, a purchase option (call), with an exercise date within 1 month has a premium of 1.20% and represents the right but not the obligation to buy dollars in the aforementioned level.

On the other hand, the interbank forward for sale is at 21.3637 at 1 month, 21.7324 at 6 months and 22.2116 pesos per dollar at one year.

Gabriela Siller; PhD

Director of Economic-Financial Analysis.

Banco BASE

