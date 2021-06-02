The peso (19.97 vs. dollar), car sales in Mexico and the rise in energy

The peso starts the session with a minimum depreciation of 0.01%, trading around 19.97 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9422 and a maximum of 20.0229 pesos.

In the foreign exchange market, most currencies lose ground, with the Mexican peso being the least depreciated.

The dollar weighted index begins with an advance of 0.26%, being the highest since May 19, driven both by the PMI indicators published in yesterday’s session, which indicate a solid economic recovery, and by the comments of the Fed, which seems to be changing its language to a less flexible one on monetary policy.

Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said in an interview yesterday afternoon that the Federal Reserve is close to starting the discussion on cutting the bond purchase program that amounts to $ 120 billion per month. and added that there is less slack in the labor market, than the non-farm payroll data appears.

The mexican peso

One currency that stands out is the Turkish lira, which reached a new all-time high of 8.8008 lira per dollar, after the President of Turkey, Erdogan, indicated that it is necessary to lower interest rates, contrary to what economic theory indicates when strong inflationary pressures are observed.

This morning the lira began with a depreciation of 0.68% trading at 8.5930 liras per dollar, containing its losses thanks to comments from the president of the central bank, who clarified that expectations of an adjustment towards a more flexible monetary policy need to disappear.

It is important to mention that, although the Mexican peso is moving in a similar way to the rest of the currencies, it remains stable due to the fact that the prices of raw materials remain on the rise, mainly energy.

The oil

This morning the WTI begins with an increase of 0.99%, trading around 68.48 dollars per barrel, after yesterday momentarily reaching a maximum in the year of 68.87 dollars per barrel.

Despite the fact that OPEC promised to continue increasing the oil supply as of July, there are signs that the demand for hydrocarbons will continue to grow in the coming months.

One factor that could help WTI trade above $ 70 a barrel is that Iran does not return to the nuclear deal.

Among the few currencies gaining ground are the South African rand with 0.19%, the Russian ruble with 0.14%, the Malaysian ringgit with 0.05% and the Canadian dollar with 0.02%.

Banxico and the peso

During the session, the publication in Mexico of Banco de México’s quarterly inflation report at 12:00 hours will be relevant, where it is likely that the forecasts for economic growth and inflation will be revised upwards.

In its latest report, Banco de México estimated a central growth scenario of 4.8% for 2021, in a range between 2.8 and 4.8 percent.

For its part, the inflation projection stood at 3.6% at the end of the year to achieve a convergence to 3% by the second quarter of 2022.

Regarding economic indicators, in Mexico the total sale of light vehicles to the public during May was announced, which stood at 85,662 units.

Sales grew at an annual rate of 103.8%, as a result of the low comparison base in May 2020, when consumption slowed for the second consecutive month due to the pandemic.

At a monthly rate, car sales grew 2.5%, after the 12.5% ​​contraction in April, according to original figures.

Except for 2020, the number of cars sold in May 2021 is the lowest for an equal month since 2012.

Compared to May 2019, it shows a drop of 16.36%, which highlights the weakness in domestic demand.

Mexican economy

For its part, INEGI published the Coincident and Advanced Cyclical Indicators System (SICCA) corresponding to the month of March 2021, which showed an improvement in the current economic situation, as well as the forward prospects.

The coincident indicator, designed to locate the Mexican economy at a specific point in the economic cycle, showed a monthly increase of 2.18%, being the third increase in a row and the highest since August 2020.

This is a sign of a recovery at a faster pace, driven by better epidemiological conditions that allowed the economy to open up more as of March.

Thus, the index remains in the recovery zone, still standing 9.23% below its last peak (May 2018), although advancing 29.49% from the valley that was touched in May 2020 after the effects of confinement.

The figure for March 2021 is at a level similar to that observed for the last time in October 2014.

The leading indicator, whose objective is to anticipate the stage of the cycle in which the economy will find itself in the future, showed a monthly increase of 0.77%, spinning eleven consecutive months of progress.

Liketime, the monthly increase in March is a sign that the economy will continue on its recovery path.

Pandemic

The main growth impulse could come from a greater economic reopening, after March was the first month in which no federal entity reached an epidemiological red light, which allowed a significant reactivation in the services sector during April and May.

However, risks prevail for the Mexican economy, which include: 1) the shortage of semiconductor chips, 2) possible sanctions for non-compliance with sections of the USMCA, 3) speculation about an increase in the US interest rate and 4) the likelihood that containment measures will be reimposed if a resurgence is observed in cases of Covid-19.

During the session, the exchange rate is expected to trade between 19.89 and 20.06 pesos per dollar.

The euro starts the session with a depreciation of 0.20%, trading at 1.2189 dollars per euro, while the pound gains 0.11%, standing at 1.4166 dollars per pound.

Money market and debt

In the United States, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bonds decreased by 0.5 basis points, to 1.60%, while in Mexico the yield on the 10-year M bonds remained unchanged at a rate of 6.58 percent.

Derivatives market and the peso

To hedge against a depreciation of the peso beyond 20.50 pesos per dollar, a purchase option (call), with an exercise date within 1 month has a premium of 1.18% and represents the right but not the obligation to buy dollars in the aforementioned level.

On the other hand, the interbank forward for sale is at 20.0569 at 1 month, 20.3220 at 6 months and 20.8799 pesos per dollar at one year.

Gabriela Siller; PhD

Director of Economic-Financial Analysis.

Banco BASE

