The peso (19.95 vs dollar) and rise in Treasury bonds

The peso closed the session with a depreciation of 0.39% or 7.7 cents, trading around 19.95 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.8388 and a maximum of 19.9797 pesos.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar weighted index registered few changes, closing with an advance of 0.07%, while, among the main crosses, the Mexican peso was the fifth most depreciated currency, losing at the same rate as other currencies of emerging economies.

The most depreciated currencies in the session were the Turkish lira with 0.98%, the South Korean won with 0.50%, the Hungarian forint with 0.43% and the South African rand with 0.41 percent.

During most of the session the financial markets remained calm due to various factors, notably lower liquidity due to the fact that the markets of China, Hong Kong and Australia remained closed.

No relevant economic indicators were published either and the market is awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, as well as the press release and the update of the economic projections for the United States.

The mexican peso

In the bond market, the yield rate of the 10-year Treasury bonds registered an increase of 4.4 basis points to 1.50%, accumulating an increase of 6 basis points in the last two sessions.

This may be due to the expectation that the Federal Reserve could begin to discuss the cuts to the bond purchase program or even send a signal that the first increases in the interest rate will not be in 2024 but in 2023.

Additional increases in the interest rate in the secondary market could generate upward pressure on the exchange rate during the first days of the week.

In the session, the euro touched a low of 1.2094 and a high of 1.2130 dollars per euro. For its part, the euro peso touched a minimum of 24.0166 and a maximum of 24.2124 pesos per euro.

At the close, the interbank quotes for sale stood at 19.9530 pesos per dollar, 1.4106 dollars per pound and 1.2118 dollars per euro.

Gabriela Siller; PhD

Director of Economic-Financial Analysis.

Banco BASE

