The Mexican manufactures that rebounded the most at the end of 2020

Manufacturing production in Mexico managed to grow 2.5% year-on-year in December 2020, Inegi reported.

To interpret this data, it must be taken into account that the global economic slowdown and interruptions in global supply chains during the Covid-19 pandemic affected manufacturing production in Mexico and had a material adverse effect on the performance of foreign trade. from the country.

Indeed, manufacturing production in Mexico accumulated a 10% drop, at an annual rate, in 2020.

Manufactures

But in December there were some spikes.

At a year-on-year rate, Manufactures of computer, communication, measurement equipment and other electronic equipment, components and accessories increased 10% in December.

Meanwhile, the plastic and rubber industry rose 9.2 percent.

Another manufacturing sector that stood out was the Manufacture of accessories, electrical appliances and electrical power generation equipment, with an increase of 8.2 percent.

Finally, Manufacture of transportation equipment, the most successful manufacturing in Mexico, climbed 6.6 percent.

Recent regulation

On July 1, 2020, the Mexico-United States-Canada Agreement (USMCA) entered into force and the Mexican government published and amended several laws to fulfill its commitments under that treaty.

The new laws are: Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property, Law on Quality Infrastructure, and Law on Imports and Exports).

The amended laws are: Federal Penal Code, Federal Copyright Law and Customs Law.

On January 31, 2020, when the United Kingdom officially ceased to be a member state of the European Union (EU), the Mexican government announced that Mexico and the United Kingdom would maintain the preferential trade relationship they previously had under the Free Trade Agreement. Between the European Union and Mexico (TLCUEM) and that the Ministry of Economy would continue to explore possible trade scenarios with the relevant UK officials.

Then, on April 28, 2020, the EU and Mexico concluded the negotiations on the FTAUEM.

The Commissioner of Commerce of the European Commission and the Mexican Ministry of the Economy specified the scope of the reciprocal opening of public procurement markets, including a high level of predictability and transparency in public procurement processes.

In general, the TCLUEM includes duty-free trade on almost all goods between the EU and Mexico, progressive rules on sustainable development, measures to protect investments and simpler customs procedures.

