The industry retail sales of new outboard boats in the United States

Industry retail sales of new outboard boats in the United States during 2022 totaled 47,099 units and represented approximately 71% of all new fiberglass power boats sold between 18 and 36 feet in length.

Additionally, according to the Marine Products Corporation, retail sales of new outboard boats had an estimated total retail value of $3.7 billion, with an average retail unit price of approximately $79,000.

Approximately 58% of the company’s unit sales to dealers in 2022 were outboard boats, compared to 62% in 2021.

Retail sales of new sterndrive boats in the United States during 2022 totaled 6,552 units and represented approximately 10% of the total new fiberglass powerboats sold in the hull length of 21 to 34 feet.

At the same time, retail sales of new sterndrive boats had a total estimated retail value of $880 million, with an average retail price per unit of approximately $134,000.

Outboard boats

The recreational marine market in the United States is mature, with retail spending of approximately $57 billion in 2021, spent on new and used boats, engines, trailers, accessories, and other associated costs, as estimated by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

Pleasure boats compete with all other leisure activities for consumers’ limited free time.

There are currently approximately 12 million recreational boats owned in the United States, including outboards, inboards, sterndrives, jet drives, sailboats, and personal watercraft.

Marine Products competes in the Sterndrive category with three lines of Chaparral boats and in the Outboard category with its Robalo, Chaparral OSX Sport Luxury and select Chaparral SSi sport fishing boats.

Company management believes that the five largest states for boat sales today are Florida, Texas, Michigan, North Carolina, and Minnesota. Marine Products has distributors in each of these states.

Several factors influence sales trends in the recreational boating industry, including general economic growth, consumer confidence, household incomes, the availability and cost of financing for our dealers and customers, weather, fuel prices, tax laws, demographics and consumers’ leisure time.