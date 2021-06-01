The IMEF Manufacturing Indicator is located at 52.3 units

The IMEF Manufacturing Indicator increased 0.7 points in May to 52.3 units.

With this, the IMEF Manufacturing Indicator remained in the expansion zone (> 50) for the third month.

Its trend-cycle series increased 0.7 points to settle at 52.4 units and register four consecutive months in the expansion zone.

For its part, the Indicator adjusted for company size increased 3.8 points to close at 57.9 units, remaining in the expansion zone for the eleventh consecutive month.

During May, four of the five components of the Manufacturing Indicator registered increases.

First of all, the Production sub-index increased 5.8 points to 59.2 units and remained in the expansion zone for five consecutive months, its highest level since June 2012.

For its part, the New Orders sub-index increased 4.6 points to close at 58.1 units and thus remained in the expansion zone for the fourth month, reaching its highest level since March 2018.

The Employment sub-index increased 1.9 points to close at 54.2 units and remained in the expansion zone for four consecutive months, its highest level since October 2006.

At the same time, the Inventories sub-index registered an increase of 1.2 points to close at 52.1 units, thus remaining in the expansion zone for the third consecutive month.

Finally, the Institute indicated that the Product Delivery sub-index fell 1.5 units to stand at 47.0 points, adding six months in the contraction zone.

IMEF Manufacturing Indicator

The IMEF Indicator is a diffusion index that assesses the economic environment based on a survey of five qualitative questions.

In particular, the IMEF Indicator is constructed to help anticipate the direction of manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity in Mexico and, based on the expected evolution of these sectors, infer the possible evolution of the economy in general in the short term.

IMEF Manufacturing Indicator and its components

The IMEF Indicator ranges from 0 to 100 points and the level of 50 points represents the threshold between an expansion (greater than 50) and a contraction (less than 50) of economic activity.

In principle, when the index is above the threshold, an increase is interpreted as a sign of a more rapid future expansion; when the index is below the threshold, an increase is interpreted as a sign of a slower future contraction.

However, the indicator does not provide specific information on the magnitude of the expected changes.

