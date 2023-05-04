The expansion of Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA)

In Mexico, Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA), the most important international logistics node on Mexico’s Pacific coast, acquired two Kalmar yard cranes and 15 state-of-the-art Terberg yard/terminal tractors as part of its $230 million expansion project by 2022.

CMSA is a subsidiary of ICTSI (International Container Terminal Services), a global port management company based in Manila, Philippines.

This acquisition, a key step in CMSA’s modernization, leads to the goal of adding 300,000 TEUs of annual capacity by 2024, increasing operational capacity and reliability while reducing fuel consumption.

CMSA’s expansion will create more than 600 new direct jobs in addition to the existing 1,200, along with 11,600 indirect jobs.

Simultaneously, ICTSI continues to expand the capacity of its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), with the ongoing construction of another berth, Berth 8, and the expansion of Contecon Manzanillo Phase 3.

In the latter case, CMSA recently initiated its third phase expansion project, which will increase its capacity from 1.2 million to more than 2 million TEUs over the next five years.

The third expansion phase will allow the Port of Manzanillo to expand its operational capacity and meet the current and future needs of the country’s foreign trade.

Contecon Manzanillo

The investment plan for the 2022-2025 period will cost more than US$230 million, which will be used mainly to improve shipping and terminal infrastructure, storage yards and equipment.

As a result, the increase in capacity to 2 million TEUs will position Contecon as the largest terminal on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The company has invested approximately US$122 million in port equipment since the beginning of its operations, contributing more than US$238 million in port considerations to Mexico’s port infrastructure.

In 2022, Contecon Manzanillo handled its 7 millionth TEU, further consolidating the Port of Manzanillo’s regional leadership and its position as Mexico’s most important port.

Also in that same year, Contecon Manzanillo commissioned four new state-of-the-art rubber-tyred gantry cranes to improve cargo movement at the port.