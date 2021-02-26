The advantages of being in the RCEP and the TIPAT for 7 countries

Seven countries have the advantage of being part of the RCEP and the CPTPP, two of the largest Free Trade Agreements (FTA) in the world.

To begin with, China and Japan are the world’s first and fourth largest exporters, respectively, and several other countries are particularly well integrated into global trade networks, including South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, and increasingly more, Vietnam.

Trade is also important for many of the smaller and less developed countries in the region, which have a relatively high share of trade relative to their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and who see integration into regional supply chains as a path towards economic success.

The seven countries that are part of both the RCEP and the TIPAT are:

Australia

Brunei

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Singapore

Vietnam

According to an analysis by the European Parliament, RCEP membership exhibits considerable economic heterogeneity, in terms of overall size, level of development, economic structures, and resources.

In addition, the parties have also shown different inclinations towards signing economic agreements in the past.

RCEP

Singapore, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Malaysia have been actively signing trade and investment agreements, while countries like Myanmar, Brunei, and Cambodia have rarely crossed ASEAN boundaries.

Currently, four RCEP countries have preferential trade agreements with the European Union (EU): Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam.

Negotiations with Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and New Zealand are ongoing.

The EU has a separate investment agreement with some RCEP countries in addition to a preferential trade agreement.

In its relations with China, the EU has reached an investment agreement (in principle) in December 2020

RCEP is one of two so-called “mega-regional” trade agreements in East Asia. The other is the CPTPP, which came into force in 2018 and currently has 11 parties: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The CPTPP emerged from the Treaty of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) after the United States withdrew from the agreement following the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

Once effective, the RCEP will become one of the most important business areas in the world.

Economic and trade-related characteristics of RCEP parties

Authors: Joseph FRANCOIS, Manfred ELSIG.

The text of the CPTPP

The text of the RCEP

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado