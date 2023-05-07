The 44 main Spanish companies in Mexico

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation highlighted the presence of 44 of the main Spanish companies operating in Mexico.

For starters, BBVA stands out, which has a 40% coverage of the Mexican financial system.

La Caixa and Banco Sabadell also operate in the country.

The latter formally started operations in Mexico in January 2016, becoming the fourth Spanish bank to operate in the country.

In the energy sector, Naturgy and Iberdrola produce 30% of the country’s electricity for the state-owned company CFE (this figure until before the sale of Iberdrola’s plants to the CFE).

Repsol has a gas exploitation contract in the Gulf of Mexico and supplies liquefied gas to the Manzanillo regasification plant.

Elecnor and ACS have been awarded contracts by the CFE for the construction of power plants (mainly combined cycle plants).

Particularly in the wind energy sector, more than half of the energy is developed by Spanish companies (Iberdrola, Acciona, Gamesa, and Renovalia, among others).

Acciona already operates 18% of wind energy in Mexico through four wind farms.

Técnicas Reunidas announced in 2017 that it was contracted to build a combined cycle plant in Jalisco.

Main Spanish companies

Many of the major works in Mexico (roads, bridges, water, energy, transport) are carried out by Spanish companies (Sacyr, FCC -now owned by Carlos Slim-, ACS-Dragados, Acciona Agua, CAF, Cobra, Gamesa, Azvi, Aldesa, Assignia, Elecnor, etc).

In October 2019, Abertis announced the purchase 70% of the Western road network for more than 4.5 billion dollars.

Aena and Abertis manage several airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

In the tourism sector, Spain is the world’s second largest investor in Mexico, after the United States.

Practically all of Spain’s global hotel chains are in Mexico, with more than 100 establishments and more than 30,000 rooms.

The Spanish presence stands out in the Riviera Maya, where 2/3 of the rooms belong to Spanish groups (Sol Melia, Riu, Barceló, NH, Iberostar, Oasis, etc).

Mexico is the country where NH has more hotels in the pipeline than any other country in the world.

Services

Telefónica Móviles is the third largest mobile telephone operator.

Meanwhile, Inditex, which includes brands such as Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Oysho, Uterqüe, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and Lefties, has been consolidating its position in the Mexican market since its arrival in 1992.

It currently has 380 stores throughout the country.

Adolfo Domínguez has 110 stores in Mexico.

In the technology market, Indra has implemented and put into operation the electronic toll technology for the entire network of public highways in Mexico, among many other projects.

The publishing houses Océano, Planeta, Santillana and Tusquets are present in the country.

Real estate companies such as Grupo-Lar, Grupo Mall and Grupo Grand Corall also operate in the country.

The Mexican Ministry of Economy lists more than 6,500 companies with Spanish capital in Mexico, generating around 1 million jobs.