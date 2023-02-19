The 24 main sponsors of Manchester United

Manchester United plc, owner of one of the most popular sports teams, listed 24 of its sponsors it was keeping at least until July 2022.

These are: Apollo Tyres, Canon Medical Systems, Chivas, Concha y Toro, DHL, Ecolab, General Motors (Chevrolet), DXC, HTH, Kohler, Konami, Malta Tourism, Marriott, Maui Jim, Melitta, Mlily, Mondelez, Qualcomm, Renewable Energy Group, Spectrum (Remington), TeamViewer, Tezos, Clarity Sports and Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Throughout its 144-year history, the company has won 66 trophies, including a record 20 English league titles, enabling it to develop one of the world’s leading sports brands and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and supporters.

Sponsors

Overall, its large and passionate community provides Manchester United with a global platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matches.

Manchester United attracts leading global companies such as adidas, DXC, Kohler, TeamViewer and Tezos, who want access and exposure to its community of supporters and to partner with its brand.

Soccer is one of the most popular spectator sports on the planet and the interest of fans around the world has enabled the sport to commercialize its activities through sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, broadcasting and matches.

As a result, soccer is a significant part of the global sports industry, according to AT Kearney.

Indicators of Manchester United

In a major way, soccer’s growth and increasing popularity is due to consumer demand and interest in live sports, either in person or through television and digital media.

The sport’s revenue growth has been driven by the appetite of consumers, advertisers and media distributors to access and partner with these live sporting events, particularly those featuring globally recognized teams.

Platforms

According to AT Kearney, the major soccer leagues and clubs in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France have established themselves as world-leading entities thanks to their history and highly developed television and advertising markets.

The combination of historical success and media development in the major European markets has helped drive revenues, which in turn enables these leagues to attract the world’s best players, further enhancing their appeal to fans.

As television and digital media, such as broadband Internet and mobile, extend their reach around the world, the availability of and access to live matches and other content from Europe’s top leagues has increased and live matches are now viewed around the world.

In addition, advances in new technologies continue to improve both the experience of television and digital media users and the effectiveness of sponsorship and advertising on these platforms.

These trends further reinforce the commercial benefit of partnering with soccer for media distributors and advertisers, and increase the global opportunities for the sport.