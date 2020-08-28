The 20 sectors with the highest ISR in Mexico

Mexico collected 968,400 million pesos from Income Tax (ISR) in the first half of 2020.

Of that amount, 97.2% was found out by legal entities, although more than half corresponded to withholdings for wages and salaries made in their capacity as withholders.

Within legal entities, 80.6% of income tax collection was concentrated in 10 sectors.

These sectors were: manufacturing industries; financial and insurance services; business support services and waste management and remediation services; activities of the government and international and extraterritorial organizations; services professionals, scientists and technicals; wholesale trade; retail trade; educational services; real estate and rental services for movable and intangible property; and, health and social assistance services.

Income tax is a tax that is taxed on the income of individuals or legal entities resident in the country, as well as of persons residing abroad for the income attributable to their permanent establishments located in the national territory or those that come from a source of wealth located in the country.

In other words, ISR is a direct tax burden that is applied to the income obtained that increases the assets of a taxpayer, so that individuals and corporations (companies) are obliged to pay this tax.

According to the Income Tax Law (LISR), payment is required to people who:

Reside in Mexico.

Live abroad with an establishment in the country.

Residents abroad who receive income from sources of wealth in Mexico.

