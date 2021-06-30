The 10 states of Mexico with the highest exports in 1Q21

Chihuahua, Coahuila and Baja California were the 10 states with the highest exports in the first quarter of 2021, Inegi reported on Wednesday.

Chihuahua exported merchandise worth 13,419 million dollars, followed by Coahuila (12,255 million) and Baja California (9,947 million).

First of all, in 2014 INEGI released for the first time and as part of official statistics, annual figures on the value of merchandise exports by state for the period 2007-2012.

Likewise, in response to the interest of various users in having information with greater opportunity for the analysis of the situation, in March 2019 it began with the dissemination of Exports by State on a quarterly basis, thus improving the opportunity in its publication.

Other notable states in the first quarter were: Nuevo León (9,202 million dollars), Tamaulipas (6,936 million) and Jalisco (5,055 million).

Highest exports

Later, Inegi incorporated into the calculation of Quarterly Exports by Federal Entity (ETEF), sales abroad from agriculture and the breeding and exploitation of animals, which allows offering figures on the evolution in the short term of agricultural exports carried out by the 32 states of the country.

The information will be available from September 2020 and is published quarterly.

In this way, the statistical offer is increased by providing information on the exports of primary activities carried out by the states; Likewise, the statistical series begins with the results from the first quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2020 and the figures will be available according to the Inegi Dissemination Calendar.

In order to incorporate the primary activities into ETEF, and based on the methodology followed for their calculation, which implies assigning exports to the entity that produces the goods that are sold abroad, Inegi undertook the task of carrying out At the end of 2019, an investigation in a set of agricultural product export establishments, to identify the producing state in the field of agricultural activities as well as animal husbandry and exploitation.

Finally, in the subsequent positions in the same classification of states were: States of Mexico (3,791 million dollars), Puebla (3,711 million), Querétaro (3,491 million) and San Luis Potosí (3,217 million).

