Talos Energy will determine investment in Zama by the end of 2021

Talos Energy will determine the investment in the Zama oil field, located in Mexico, by the end of 2021.

In 2021, the company expects to advance several potential short-term catalysts, including high-impact exploration projects, as well as advance its Zama asset towards the final investment decision by the end of the year.

Talos was one of the first private companies to enter Mexico after historic reforms opened the country to foreign investment.

Earlier in 2017, Talos announced its discovery of Zama, one of the largest shallow water oil discoveries globally in several decades and subsequently named Global Discovery of the Year by Wood Mackenzie.

Since its discovery, Talos has quickly and safely completed a full assessment program to outline the resource.

Following the expected unification in 2021, Talos aims to reach the Final Investment Decision on the project by the end of 2021, beginning the process to develop and bring this resource online.

In total, the company raised approximately $ 675 million of gross revenue in 2020, which increased liquidity and, more importantly, we eliminated a short-term debt maturity in 2022.

During this process, Talos Energy added flexibility for future financing of mergers and acquisitions, as well as for the financing of its world-class Zama development offshore Mexico.

In July 2017, the company completed drilling operations at Mexico’s Zama-1 offshore exploration well.

The Zama-1 well is the first offshore exploration well drilled in Mexico by the private sector.

The well results confirmed the base of the reservoir section, without penetration of a water-oil contact.

Likewise, the crude oil loading range is over 1,100 feet with petrophysical data indicating excellent rock properties and an oil sample with 30 degree API gravity oil.

But the well has been suspended as a future producer.

Then, in the fourth quarter of 2018, Talos Energy drilled the Zama-2 well, the first appraisal well to be drilled in the field.

The Zama-2 well confirmed the results of the original Zama-1 exploratory well.

In the first quarter of 2019, the company drilled the second appraisal penetration, the Zama-2 ST1 well, which successfully tested the northern limits of the reservoir, acquired more than 700 feet of full core to collect detailed rock properties, and performed successful well testing at various drilled intervals, achieving a combined unstimulated and restricted production rate of 8.2 gross MBoepd, of which 95% was oil.

Then, in the second quarter of 2019, Talos Energy completed its evaluation of three wells from the Zama discovery.

The Zama-3 well was drilled to test the southern extension of the reservoir.

The well results included the capture of approximately 717 feet of full core.

In September 2018, the company and its consortium partners in Block 7 signed a Pre-Unification Agreement (PUA) with Pemex Exploración y Producción (Pemex) related to certain stretches within the Amoca-Yaxche-03 assignment and the Block 7 contiguous.

Both areas are located in the offshore portion of the Southeast Basin.

The two-year PUA allowed the exchange of information related to the Zama discovery and the possible extension to the neighboring Pemex block.

Likewise, the PUA was approved by the Secretariat of Energy of Mexico (Sener) and on July 7, 2020 Talos Energy received a notice from the Sener instructing the partners of Block 7 and Pemex to unify the Zama Field.

Therefore, the formal notice established a firm deadline within which the parties must act in good faith to finalize the unit agreement for the Zama field, which is expected to be signed in 2021.

Once the unit agreement is signed, the Zama Field Development Plan, which is currently being prepared, can be sent to CNH for approval.

The Sener has already allowed Pemex to operate the Zama field.

