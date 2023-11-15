Taboola’s 18,000 advertisers in the world

Taboola reported having about 18,000 advertisers at the close of 2022, up from 15,000 in 2021 and 13,000 in 2020.

The company has a large and growing network of advertisers across multiple verticals.

These advertisers worked with Taboola directly or through advertising agencies around the world.

A large portion of the company’s revenue comes from advertisers with specific performance objectives, such as obtaining subscribers for email newsletters or acquiring leads for product offerings.

These performance advertisers use Taboola’s service when they earn a sufficient return on their advertising investment to justify their advertising spend.

The company indicated that it increased advertisers’ performance revenue in three ways.

First, it improved its network performance by developing new product features, improving its algorithms, and optimizing its delivery.

Second, it secured larger budgets from existing advertisers by offering new ad formats and helping them reach additional targets.

Third, it increased its overall advertiser base by adding new advertisers it has not previously worked with.

In addition to its core performance advertisers, video brand advertisers account for a small but growing portion of its revenue.

The market is huge: millions of advertisers buy from Google and Meta, and hundreds of thousands buy from companies like Snap.

For now, Taboola’s main goal is to improve artificial intelligence and workflows to make it easier for advertisers to work and succeed.

Taboola is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an AI-based algorithmic engine it has developed since the company began operations in 2007.

Taboola has also expanded more directly into e-commerce, allowing its partners with digital properties the ability to use its platforms to display advertising appropriate to audiences on those partners’ websites or other digital services.

The digital properties use Taboola’s technology platforms to achieve their business objectives, such as attracting new audiences to their sites and applications, or increasing site engagement, and Taboola does not charge them for these services.