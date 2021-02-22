SunPower’s 13 Competitors in the Solar Power Market

SunPower Corporation is a leading solar energy company providing complete solar solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada through a variety of hardware, software and financing options, and “smart energy” solutions.

The market for solar electric power technologies is competitive and constantly evolving.

In 2020, according to the company itself, SunPower faced increased competition, resulting in price reductions in the market that may continue and could lead to loss of market share.

SunPower’s solar power products and systems compete with many companies in the solar power market, including but not limited to:

GAF Energy, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co, NRG Energy, Panasonic Corporation, REC Group, SunRun, Sunnova Energy International, Tesla, Borrego, EDF Renewables, Mortenson, Ameresco, and Standard Solar.

The company also faces competition from resellers who have developed related offerings that compete with its product and service offerings, or who have established strategic relationships with other existing solar power system providers.

At the same time, the company competes for limited government funding for research and development contracts, customer tax rebates, and other programs that promote the use of solar energy and other renewable forms of energy with other renewable energy suppliers and customers.

In addition, universities, research institutions and other companies have introduced alternative technologies, such as thin-film solar technology, to the market that compete with photovoltaic technology in certain applications.

In general, the solar energy market competes with other energy providers, such as electricity produced from conventional fossil fuels supplied by utilities and other renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, biomass, solar and thermal power, and emerging distributed generation technologies such as micro-turbines, sterling engines and fuel cells.

From SunPower’s perspective, the key competitive drivers in the market for solar energy management solutions, including systems, storage, and software are:

Total price of the system.

Levelized Cost of Energy Assessment (LCOE).

Customer cost of energy assessment (CCOE).

Power, efficiency and performance under realistic operating conditions.

Aesthetic appearance of solar panels and systems.

Structural load capacity, wind and snow;

Quick and easy installation through modular solutions such as our Helix system.

Training and operational excellence for distributors and installers.

High productivity sales and commissioning software tools for distributors.

Leverage extensive fleet data for reliability.

Commitment to the end customer community.

Strength of distribution relationships.

Availability of financing and investments from third parties.

Sales channels established to customers.

Guarantee of protection, quality and customer service.

