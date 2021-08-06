Stellantis, General Motors and Nissan lead auto exports from Mexico

Stellantis, General Motors and Nissan led exports of cars and other light vehicles from Mexico in the period from January to July 2021, reported Inegi.

Above all, General Motors sold 352,094 units abroad from Mexico and had a growth in this indicator of 3.1% year-on-year.

Then the companies Nissan (246,465 units) and Stellantis (206,305 units) were placed, the first with a rise of 57.3% and the second with an advance of 2.5%, at annual rates.

The automotive sector is the most integrated in North America, with intraregional exports of 236,000 million dollars in 2020 and a fall in that indicator of 21.5% year-on-year, according to data from the United States Department of Commerce and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Stellantis

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in activity and speculation regarding tariffs and other barriers to trade imposed between the governments of various regions, notably the United States and its trading partners China and the European Union.

For example, Stellantis manufactures a significant number of its vehicles outside the United States (particularly in Canada, Mexico, and Italy) for import into the United States.

It also manufactures vehicles in the United States that are exported to China.

Tariffs affecting Stellantis products could reduce consumer demand, make its products less profitable or cost more of the required raw materials, or delay or limit your access to these raw materials, each of which which could have a material adverse effect on your business, financial condition and results of operations.

Additionally, according to Stellantis, a continued escalation in tariff activity between the United States and its major trading partners could negatively affect global economic activity, which in turn could reduce demand for its products.

Manufacture

As of December 31, 2020, FCA operated 109 manufacturing plants (including light vehicle and commercial vehicle assembly plants, powertrains and components, and excluding joint ventures), of which 28 were located in Italy, 11 in the rest of Europe, 28 in the United States, 11 in Mexico, 9 in Canada, 13 in Brazil, 2 in Argentina, 3 in China and the rest of the plants in several other countries.

Historically, FCA companies have also owned other major properties, including parts distribution centers, research labs, test tracks, warehouses, and office buildings.

The total book value of FCA’s property, plant and equipment as of December 31, 2020 was € 27.6 billion.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...