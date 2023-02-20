Stelara leads Johnson & Johnson in sales

Johnson & Johnson posted a 6.5% year-over-year increase in sales of its Stelara (ustekinumab) treatment for pediatric patients with juvenile psoriatic arthritis in 2022, to $9.723 billion.

Thus, sales of this product accounted for approximately 10.2% of the company’s total revenues in fiscal 2022.

Accordingly, patents related to this product are considered to be important to the company.

Major Pharmaceutical Therapeutic Area Sales*

Janssen Biotech, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, holds patents specifically related to Stelara.

While the last U.S. composition-of-matter patent expires in 2023, the last European composition-of-matter patent expires in 2024.

In general, Johnson & Johnson’s Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on the following therapeutic areas: Immunology (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis), Infectious Diseases (e.g., HIV/AIDS) and Neuroscience (e.g., mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders and schizophrenia).

It also includes Oncology (e.g., prostate cancer, hematological malignancies, lung cancer and bladder cancer), Cardiovascular and Metabolism (e.g., thrombosis, diabetes and macular degeneration) and Pulmonary Hypertension (e.g., Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension).

Stelara

Medicines in this segment are distributed directly to retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals and healthcare professionals by prescription.

Other product highlights in the Pharmaceuticals segment include Remicade (infliximab), a treatment for several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases; Simponi (golimumab), a subcutaneous treatment for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, active ankylosing spondylitis and moderately active to severely active ulcerative colitis; Simponi Aria (golimumab), an intravenous treatment for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis and active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) in people 2 years of age and older.

In particular, Stelara is a treatment for adults and children with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, for adults with moderate to severely active Crohn’s disease and treatment of moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Sales of the Company’s second largest product, Darzalex (daratumumab) and Darzalex Faspro (daratumumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), together accounted for about 8.4% of the Company’s total revenues in fiscal 2022.