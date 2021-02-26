Southern Copper Corporation produced 1 million tons of copper

Southern Copper Corporation reported that it produced 1 million tonnes of copper in 2020, up 0.8% annually.

This was mainly due to higher production at its Cuajone mine (Peru), which was attributed to higher ore grades and recoveries.

And to the growth of production at the La Caridad and IMMSA mines in Mexico.

At the same time, the increases were partially offset by a decrease in production at the Toquepala and Buenavista mines, mainly due to lower ore grades.

For both 2021 and 2022, Southern Copper Corporation expects to produce 943,000 tons of copper.

This calculation considers that production during both periods will be affected by a temporary reduction in the grade and the recovery of the mineral in its Peruvian operations.

Also Southern Copper Corporation expects its copper production to recover by 2023 and reach 1,031,000 tons.

As the company gets Peruvian production back on track and generates new production at its Pilares, El Pilar and Buenavista-Zinc Concentrator projects, it projects higher copper production.

Southern Copper Corporation

The company also plans to produce 21.4 million ounces of silver in 2021, in line with 2020 production.

By 2021, Southern Copper Corporation expects to produce 76,200 tons of zinc from its mines, 10.5% more than the 2020 production level.

In addition, the company estimates that it will produce 26,800 tons of molybdenum, a decrease of 11.3% year-on-year.

The company is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world.

Its main production includes copper, molybdenum, zinc and silver.

All of Southern Copper Corporation’s mining, smelting and refining facilities are located in Peru and Mexico and it carries out exploration activities in those countries and in Argentina, Chile and Ecuador.

The company believes it has the largest copper reserves in the world.

Peruvian copper operations involve the extraction, milling and flotation of copper ore to produce copper concentrates and molybdenum concentrates; smelting copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; and the refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes.

Indicators of the company (millions of dollars)

Finally, its Mexican operations are carried out through its subsidiary, Minera México, which it acquired in 2005.

Minera México is mainly engaged in the extraction and processing of copper, molybdenum, zinc, silver, gold and lead. Minera México operates through subsidiaries that are grouped into three separate units.

Mexicana de Cobre operates La Caridad, an open pit copper mine, a copper ore concentrator, an SX-EW plant, a smelter, a refinery and a wire rod plant.

