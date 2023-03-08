SHCP: administrative files and tax losses

In Mexico, 65 administrative proceedings were filed, the amount of which amounted to 2,480.1 million pesos, representing 251.8% of the total amount observed in 2021, according to information from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Fifty-four administrative files were submitted to the General Legal Administration (15 for smuggling, 24 for presumption of smuggling, 9 for equivalent smuggling and 4 for vacating or disappearing the tax domicile and 2 for submitting false RFC data), for their analysis and, if applicable, processing as a criminal matter and 1 administrative file for smuggling, submitted through the General Administration of Federal Tax Audit to the Federal Tax Attorney’s Office, whose total amount of damage to the Treasury amounts to 1,94.85 million pesos.

Likewise, 10 administrative files were filed before the Federal Tax Attorney’s Office for the equivalent of tax fraud (one of them filed through the General Administration of Federal Tax Auditing) for an amount of 1,385 million pesos in damages to the tax authorities.

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) carries out control processes that seek to reduce illicit trade and position the country on a par with the best international practices.

In this regard, SAT maintains an exchange of information with other tax and customs administrations to jointly combat commercial fraud and inhibit smuggling, money laundering and fraud.

Regarding the country’s external accounts, in the last quarter of 2022 the current account recorded a surplus balance higher than that observed in the same period of 2021.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) reported that this surplus stood at 1.2% of GDP, a percentage that compares to the 0.4% recorded in the same period of 2021.

The annual increase in the surplus in the last quarter of 2022 mainly reflected a reduction in the trade balance deficit, the recovery in travel revenues and high remittance income.

In 2022 as a whole, the current account recorded a deficit of 0.9% of GDP, which compares with a deficit of 0.6% of GDP recorded in 2021.

The moderate widening of the current account deficit mainly reflected the significant increase in the oil merchandise balance deficit and the decline in the non-oil merchandise balance surplus, which was partially offset by the continued dynamism of remittance and travel receipts.