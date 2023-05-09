The government of Mexico initiated the review process before the Conamer of the Agreement whose purpose is to declare the Salina Cruz Development Pole for Wellbeing and to delimit the geographic area of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec where it is located.

Thus, the government declares as Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Salina Cruz the area of 82-08-64.43 hectares, located in the municipality of Salina Cruz, in the state of Oaxaca.

The property of the Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Salina Cruz is located 3 km from the railway line Z, in its section Salina Cruz, Oaxaca-Medias Aguas, Veracruz.

Likewise, the Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Salina Cruz property is located at the foot of the State Highway to San Antonio Monterrey, at the foot of Av. Oleoducto, and 2.5 km from federal highway MEX-185. It is located 8 km from the Port of Salina Cruz and 36.8 km from the Ixtepec Airport.

Therefore, this location allows for potential connectivity to other national and international markets.

The Salina Cruz Development Pole

This pole is located in the municipality of Salina Cruz, State of Oaxaca, whose neighboring municipalities are: Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, San Pedro Huilotepec and San Mateo del Mar, all in the same state.

According to the 2020 Population and Housing Census, the total population of the aforementioned municipalities is greater than 50,000 inhabitants.

On the other hand, the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples by means of official communication DG/2020/OF/090 issued an opinion that refers to the inappropriateness of indigenous consultation in relation to the Development Pole for the Wellbeing of Salina Cruz Project.

This official communication states: “Since there is no Indigenous Community, it is clear that it is not necessary to analyze whether the measure in question could generate a significant impact. Consequently, this Institute considers that there is no need to implement a specific consultation process regarding the possible implementation of the Salina Cruz Development Pole for Well-Being…”

Interoceanic Corridor

The property destined to the Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Salina Cruz has a Constancia de Uso de Suelo that accredits the Industrial Use issued through official letter number 067/2023 signed by the Regidor de Obras Públicas Urbanas e Interoceánicas del Ayuntamiento de Salina Cruz, state of Oaxaca.

Also, the property is located outside the delimitation of protected natural areas according to official letter number DGOR/0310/2023 from the General Directorate of Regional Operation of the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas.

The property destined to the Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Salina Cruz was contributed by the Instituto de Administración y Avalúos de Bienes Nacionales to the patrimony of the Corredor Interoceánico del Istmo de Tehuantepec, through an Administrative Agreement published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación on January 5, 2021.