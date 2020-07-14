Safran to Build Boeing Indoor Plant

Safran reported that it will build a new plant to manufacture interiors for Boeing aircraft in Mexico.

The new factory will be located in the state of Chihuahua and will generate more than 800 jobs, Marcelo Ebrard, secretary of Foreign Relations, reported over the weekend.

Since its creation in 2005, Safran has expanded internationally. With more than 95,000 employees in 27 countries, the Group has extended its presence beyond its European base and is now present in North and South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania.

According to projections released by the company itself in its latest annual report, the global fleet of commercial aircraft (36 passengers and more) and passenger traffic are expected to double in the next 20 years, excluding consideration of the impact of the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19).

Safran already operates two plants located in Querétaro state.

Safran and its internationalization

Several factors contribute to the company’s medium and long-term momentum: the increasing popularity of air travel fueled by falling prices; pressure on capacity, with load factors hitting new highs on most airlines; demand in regions enjoying strong economic growth (in particular, China, Southeast Asia and India), and the renewal of the existing fleet (mainly in North America and Europe).

Estimates point to a total of around 39,400 new aircraft in the next 20 years. This dynamic is especially pronounced in the short- and medium-range aircraft segment, which expects 23,500 new aircraft during the same period.

Furthermore, Airbus and Boeing aircraft reported very high order delays of 7,482 and 5,406, respectively, at the end of December 2019.

Additionally, aircraft interior renovation requirements are accelerating, with several modernization cycles in the life of an aircraft.

