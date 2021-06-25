RCEP, G20, BRICS, T-MEC, TIPAT and AfCFTA have FDI drops

The main regional trade blocs in the world, RCEP, G20, BRICS, USMCA, CPTPP and AfCFTA, registered double-digit drops in their inflows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2020, reported the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

On the one hand, those that showed the most resilience were the BRICS, with arrivals of 263,000 million dollars and a decrease of 13.7% year-on-year, and the RCEP, with 344,000 million dollars and a decrease of 15.1 percent.

On the other hand, the AfCFTA region captured 38,000 million dollars of FDI, a reduction of 15.4%, and the CPTPP attracted 207,000 million dollars, that is, 30.7% less.

Those with the least resilience were: the G20, with a capture of 624,000 million dollars (-31.6%) and the USMCA, with 209,000 million dollars (-39.1 percent)

RCEP

Overall, developing countries in Asia, which are already the largest recipient region of FDI and account for more than half of global FDI, reported a 4% increase to $ 535 billion.

However, if significant pipeline flows to Hong Kong, China are excluded, flows to the region were down 6 percent.

FDI in Southeast Asia, typically a growth engine for global FDI, contracted 25% to $ 136 billion, with investment declines in all major recipients, including Singapore (-21%) and Indonesia ( -22%). ) and Vietnam (-2 percent).

In particular, the recently signed RCEP became one of the largest recipient groups for FDI.

In India, FDI increased, driven by acquisitions in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, making it the fifth largest recipient in the world.

FDI inflows in selected groups, 2019 and 2020 (billions of dollars and percentage)

Regulations

Mega-regional agreements are broad economic agreements between a group of countries that together have significant economic weight and in which investment is only one of several issues addressed.

According to UNCTAD, a review of some recent mega-regional investment agreements, AfCFTA; EU-UK ATT; China-EU Global Investment Agreement (CAI); RCEP; USMCA; USMCA; and CPTPP, reveals variations in the way they approach investment obligations.

At the same time, all converge towards the inclusion of reform-oriented provisions aimed at ensuring a balance between investment protection and the right of states to regulate.

All of these agreements regulate investment protection and liberalization in different ways due to variations in the way the parties approach investment provisions.

