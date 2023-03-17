Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM): Teksid Hierro

A case involving a Teksid Hierro plant in Mexico concluded in favor of the workers after resorting to the USMCA’s Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM).

To begin with, in May 2022, the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) and the Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores Mineros, Metalúrgicos, Siderúrgicos y Similares de la República Mexicana (SNTMMSSRM) filed an MLRR petition concerning Teksid Hierro, an automotive parts manufacturer in Frontera, Mexico.

The petition alleged that workers at the Teksid Hierro plant were denied the right to free association and collective bargaining.

Rapid Response Mechanism

The company took several steps, including providing access to the facility for the purpose of conducting worker representation, paying union dues withheld from workers and owed to the independent union, and reinstatement and back pay for thirty-six workers.

The SNTMMSSRM has since won union representation litigation and continues to represent the workers at the plant for bargaining purposes.