Rafael Pamias and Tony Gavin: Bimbo

Rafael Pamias, deputy general director of Grupo Bimbo, was appointed Chief Operating Officer of this company and will lead the four global regions.

He will also serve as Director of Sustainability and Global Marketing, reporting directly to Daniel Servitje.

On the other hand, after 41 years in the baking industry, Fred Penny, president of Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. (BBU), will retire at the end of March 2023.

Penny has spent most of his career working in leadership roles for predecessor companies that eventually became BBU.

According to Grupo Bimbo, during the last decade as president of BBU, Penny’s passion for the business and the people of that parent company, along with her long-term thinking, her dedication at the forefront of the operation, and her courage to transform the business , have enabled him to lead BBU through unprecedented circumstances and challenges, to achieve record-breaking business performance.

With Penny’s retirement, Tony Gavin, currently BBU Deputy CEO, will become BBU President.

Gavin has spent his entire career focused on the Consumer, understanding their needs and preferences, and creating business processes to satisfy them.

As President of BBU, Gavin will report to Mark Bendix, Deputy CEO of Grupo Bimbo, whose responsibility will expand to include BBU, as well as Bimbo Canada and Bimbo QSR.

Bendix joined Grupo Bimbo in 2017, and has extensive leadership experience in the baking industry, with years in executive positions at The Bama Companies, General Mills, The Pillsbury Company, and Quaker Oats.

Daniel Servitje, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Grupo Bimbo commented: “Since Rafa (Rafael Pamias) joined Grupo Bimbo in 2017, he has led the transformation of several businesses, including Brazil and Argentina, as well as the launch of the strategy of sustainability”.

Then Servitje added: “Fred (Penny) has been an incredible leader and friend of the Grupo Bimbo family. During his leadership, BBU focused and enhanced its manufacturing operations, invested in sales and automation systems throughout the supply chain, and made significant strategic acquisitions to position the business for future success.”