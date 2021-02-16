Port of Altamira: SCT disseminates 6 infrastructure actions

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) of Mexico released on Monday six actions to increase the movement of cargo in the Port of Altamira.

With this, the federal government seeks to turn the API into a development bridge for the region.

Actions

Dredging the navigation channel of the port that will empower the port to be able to receive ships of greater draft.

Build the API 3 dock and yard in the port that will provide greater control and security to ships in case of contingency.

Adapt the Red Sea patios and roads in the port that will encourage the capacity to be able to mobilize vehicles from the production centers of the Altiplano.

Build protection works for the coastal coastline of the Port of Altamira to mitigate the loss of beach and greater siltation of the navigation channels.

Enable the electrical substations and transmission lines of the port that will improve security conditions inside the port.

Reinforce the walls in the vehicular overpass of the port to improve transport flows and the port-city relationship.

Port of Altamira

The port’s local market is mainly made up of the industrial zone and the petrochemical corridor, located no more than 20 km from the port terminals, generating very significant volumes of foreign trade cargo by sea and representing the first strength of the Port of Altamira. .

The main centers of production and consumption in the northeastern market are Monterrey, Saltillo, Monclova, and the maquiladora region on the Tamaulipas border with the United States.

For this market, Altamira has Brownsville and Houston as competing ports, both in Texas.

In the Bajío-western market, the main centers of production and consumption that generate maritime cargo are San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, León-Silao-Guanajuato and Guadalajara. In the containerized cargo transported by the Port of Altamira there is a wide variety of products operated.

The main group in imports is auto parts, which are sent to the automotive industry in Bajío (Silao) and the north of the country. In exports, terephthalic acid and polyethylene terephthalate, goods produced in plants near the port.

Logistics

Altamira is a purely export port, with about 70% of its total containerized cargo movement.

Abroad, Altamira’s main markets are South America-Caribbean and Europe, with which it exchanges 40% and 38% respectively of the containerized cargo it operates.

In the general cargo business line, Altamira has its main hinterland for general cargo to the northeast and the Bajío, integrating an area that includes Coahuila, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

The main products are from the iron and steel branch, highlighting imports of steel sheets, roll and plate steel.

As regards its foreland, the general cargo exchange is mainly with Asia and Europe.

The agricultural bulk business line in the Altamira area of ​​influence includes the three neighboring entities of the port: volumes are around 600 thousand tons.

The participation of the Port of Altamira in the mineral bulk segment is explained, among other reasons, by its better infrastructure and the comparative advantage granted by its geographical location with respect to the mineral extraction, mineral processing and production areas. industrial, located in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.

56% of the mineral bulk handled in the Port corresponds to import flows, where the movements of coke for San Luis Potosí, iron ore and coal for the steel industry of Coahuila, coke coal for Nuevo León and urea and fertilizers for Tamaulipas.

Minerals in the Port of Altamira

In the area of ​​exports, fluorite from San Luis Potosí and mineral coal from Coahuila stand out.

The Port of Altamira predominates in the business line of other fluids, in 2019 it handled almost 5 million tons, more than half of what was operated in the Mexican ports of the Gulf of Mexico.

Altamira is a port specialized in the operation of this group of products; practically 100% of these cargoes are imports and mainly are destined for the industrial zone near the port.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado