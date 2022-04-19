Plásticos Técnicos Mexicanos (PTM) recycles more

Plásticos Técnicos Mexicanos (PTM), a subsidiary of the Mexican company FEMSA, obtained solid financial results in 2021, according to the parent company.

With its great capacity for high-performance engineering and recycling, PTM’s more than 1,000 collaborators design and manufacture plastic transformation projects for each client, to support their operational and commercial strategies in the handling of food, beverages and for the automotive sector.

Its facilities include a modern plant with the capacity to carry out processes such as injection, thermoforming, extrusion and blow molding.

Likewise, PTM’s business model, products and services focus on reducing waste and promoting the principles of the circular economy.

With the exception of the automotive sector, the company continues to develop new sources of materials through recycling, in order to compensate for the shortage of supplies in the market.

During 2021, PTM recovered more than 45,000 tons of plastic resins and recycled more than 34,000 tons of plastic -including automotive operations-, which reflects the highest annual volume processed to date.

In addition, 80% of PTM’s products -including pallets and plastic boxes, among others- are made with recycled materials.

The company plans to continue increasing its recycling and recycled raw materials capacity, as well as its participation in the material handling industry -for example, pallets.

Through its business units, and with more than 320,000 employees, FEMSA serves more than 290 million consumers in 13 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and Uruguay.

As a commitment to sustainability, in April 2021, FEMSA announced the placement of a sustainability-linked bond denominated in euros in the international capital market.

FEMSA successfully issued €700 million in senior notes due 2028, bearing interest at an annual rate of 70 basis points over the corresponding reference, representing a yield of 0.551%, and €500 million in senior notes due 2033, which accrue interest at an annual rate of 88 basis points over the corresponding reference index, representing a yield of 1,068 percent.

This placement represents the largest sustainability-linked bond issue for a Latin American issuer, and was backed by 196 international institutional investors. The demand exceeded the issued amount 1.9 times.

