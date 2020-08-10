Pinfra wins concession for the Aguascalientes Highway Bypass

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura (Pinfra), Mexico’s toll highway operator, obtained the 30-year concession for the Libramiento Carretero Oriente in the state of Aguascalientes.

The concession was obtained after a public bidding process organized by the Aguascalientes state government.

The work represents an amount of 2,154 million pesos, of which 220 million correspond to a contribution that will be destined to the Aguascalientes Stabilization Fund, according to a statement from the state government.

Pinfra will be responsible for completing in the next 18 months the rehabilitation of a 21-kilometer road section, already built in the south-west part, and the consolidation of 24 kilometers on the north-west side.

Pinfra

Based on the number of concessions in its portfolio, Prinfra is one of the main concession operating companies in Mexico.

To date, the company has 21 concessions, made up of 28 road sections, two port terminals, a bridge operation contract and an operation contract for the electronic collection of electronic tolls for FONADIN highways.

The highway concessions include the operation of 28 toll roads (23 of which are in full operation, three of them in the construction stage and two of them in the construction and partial operation stage) and the operation of a bridge.

Indicators of de company

In addition to the operation of infrastructure concessions, Pinfra participates in the supervision of construction, operation and maintenance of roads, and the production of asphalt and other inputs related to the construction of roads.

The 28 toll roads and the bridge have a total length of 1,053 km and are strategically located and mainly in areas of high population density, with a TPDV of 274,255 million as of December 31, 2019.

During 2019, more than 100.1 million vehicles passed through Pinfra concessions.

