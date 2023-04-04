Pesticides and agricultural chemicals: delays in Mexico

The US government indicated that there are delays for authorizations related to the commercialization of pesticides and agricultural chemicals in Mexico.

According to the United States Trade Representation (USTR), US companies continue to report significant delays in receiving the necessary registration and marketing authorizations from the Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (Cofepris) for certain pesticides and agricultural chemicals.

Pesticides

These delays appear to affect both registration and re-registration applications, which sometimes only involve administrative updates such as changing the company’s address.

In addition, Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) has rejected import permits for chemicals containing glyphosate.

On this, Mexico has not provided an opportunity for public comment, has not submitted notifications to the World Trade Organization (WTO), nor has it provided scientific evidence for the rejections.

Glyphosate

On the other hand, on January 1, 2021, a decree requiring the phase-out of the use of glyphosate and products containing glyphosate by January 31, 2024 came into force.

A subsequent decree, issued on February 13, 2023, extended the phase-out deadline to March 31, 2024. During the phase-out period, Mexico’s National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) will be responsible for studying, developing and promoting alternatives to glyphosate.

The decree also prohibits Mexico from using glyphosate in any government-sponsored program during the phase-out period. Mexico is applying import quotas on glyphosate and glyphosate-containing products.

The United States continues to pressure Mexico to grant import permits for glyphosate and glyphosate-containing products, following a science- and risk-based regulatory approach.