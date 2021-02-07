Peruvian mining projects add $ US 6.5 billion of Mexican investment

Peru’s mining projects totaled US $ 6.5 billion of Mexican investment as of November 2020.

These projects represented 11.6% of the total estimated portfolio of projects in that country, according to data from the Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem).

Peru is a leading producer of gold, silver, tin, copper, lead and zinc in Latin America.

Other sources of investment for the same portfolio in mining were: the United Kingdom (a 21.5% share) and China (18.6%).

Mining

In September 2011, the Mining Royalties Law, Law No. 28,258, was amended by Law No. 29,788 to increase the tax payable on metallic and non-metallic mineral resources.

As of October 1, 2011, the royalty for the exploitation of metallic and non-metallic resources is paid quarterly for an amount equal to the greater of:

An amount determined according to the statutory scale of tax rates based on an operating profit margin of the company and applied to the operating profit of the company, adjusted for certain non-deductible expenses.

1% of the company’s net sales, in each case, during the corresponding quarter.

The royalty rate applied to the company’s operating profit is based on its operating profit margin and the rate ranges from 1 to 12 percent.

Other more than the origins of the estimated portfolio are: Canada (15.3% participation) and the United States (12.8 percent).

Peruvian investment covers 7.7% of the portfolio of the industry.

Peru

The country has numerous regions dedicated to mining, with a wide variety of world-class mineral deposits, and a very dynamic mining community.

In addition, it has an excellent geographical location, in the center of South America, with easy access to the Asian and North American markets.

Even within Latin America, Peru has one of the largest exploration and production potentials in mining.

Likewise, clear and simple mining legislation, and its excellent geological potential, have contributed to attracting one of the largest mining exploration and development budgets in the world.

For all these reasons, it is believed that it has the capacity to double or triple its production, especially in the area of ​​base metals.

Among the main mining companies operating in Peru are; Southern Peru, Cía Minera Antapaccay, Shougang Hierro Perú, Cía Minera Antamina, Trafigura Peru, Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, Cooper Corp, Minera Las Bambas, Glencore,, Votorantim Metais y Cía. from Minas Buenaventura and SUB.

