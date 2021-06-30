Personnel employed in IMMEX rises 1% in April: Inegi

The personnel employed in establishments with an IMMEX program in Mexico showed an increase of 1% in April of this year compared to the immediately previous month, with seasonally adjusted figures, Inegi reported this Wednesday.

In general, the IMMEX program provides various benefits to its participants, such as deferring the general import tariff and the customs processing fee with a specific quota.

According to the type of establishment in which they work, in non-manufacturers (which carry out activities related to agriculture, fishing, commerce and services) the employed personnel increased 1.8% and in manufacturers 1.1% at a monthly rate.

Meanwhile, the real average salaries paid to personnel hired directly by establishments with the IMMEX program decreased 4.6% during the fourth month of 2021 compared to last March, according to seasonally adjusted data.

In a disaggregated manner, in manufacturing economic units they were lower by 4.8% and in non-manufacturing units by 1.2% in the period of one month.

IMMEX

This program has several modalities, including the Shelter (refuge company), under which a registered Mexican entity can act as a legal entity that assumes the legal risks and the responsibility of the manufacturers that operate under its IMMEX registry.

Foreign entities gain the experienced partner’s knowledge of local requirements and thus can focus on manufacturing work).

During the reference month, hours worked reported a 0.5% drop compared to the previous month: in manufacturing establishments they decreased 0.7%, while in non-manufacturing establishments they advanced 1.2% with series adjusted for seasonality.

Inegi indicated that the seasonally adjusted and trend-cycle figures may be subject to revisions due to the impact derived from the Covid-19 health emergency.

The strategy followed by Inegi has been to review each time series and analyze the need to include some special treatment (outliers) in the seasonal adjustment models for the contingency months.

The foregoing with the aim that large changes in the original figures do not have a disproportionate influence on the seasonal factors used.

FTA

If the relevant merchandise in this IMMEX program originates from a country with which Mexico has a Free Trade Agreement, the corresponding imports will be exempt from the General Import Tariff and said tariff should not be paid unless they are destined to remain definitly in Mexico.

Mexico’s export-oriented assembly plants, most of which have US parent companies, are closely linked to trade between the United States and Mexico in various labor-intensive industries such as auto parts and electronics.

At the same time, foreign-owned assembly plants, which originated under Mexico’s maquiladora program in the 1960s, account for a substantial part of Mexico’s trade with the United States.

These export processing plants use large amounts of imported content to produce final goods and export most of their production to the US market.

