Pepsico: plastic, PET and recycling by 2022

Pepsico is working to build a circular and inclusive value chain through actions to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 and be net water positive by 2030.

The company is also driving the introduction of more sustainable packaging into the value chain.

Pepsico’s packaging goals include reducing virgin plastic per serving, using more recycled content in its plastic packaging, and expanding its SodaStream business globally, potentially eliminating the need for more than 200 billion plastic bottles by 2030.

In 2022, the company announced a new global packaging target aimed at doubling the percentage of all beverage servings supplied through reusable models from 10% to 20% by 2030.

Pepsico

In addition to requiring water, the main ingredients the company uses in its beverages and prepared foods are aspartame, corn, corn sweeteners, flavorings, flour, juice concentrates, oats, potatoes, raw milk, rice, seasonings, sucralose, sugar, vegetable and essential oils, and wheat.

In addition, its main packaging materials are plastic resins, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene resins used for plastic beverage bottles and film packaging used for convenience foods, aluminum, glass, closures, and cardboard and paperboard packaging.

The company integrates recyclability into its product development process and supports the increased use of recycled content, including recycled PET, in its packaging.

In terms of regulatory matters, some taxes apply to all beverages, including non-caloric beverages, while others apply only to beverages with a caloric sweetener (e.g. sugar).

In parallel, some regulations apply to all products using certain types of packaging (e.g., plastic), while others are designed to increase the sustainability of packaging, encourage waste reduction and increased recycling rates, or facilitate the waste management process or restrict the sale of products in certain packaging.

As of December 31, 2022, Pepsico had approximately 315,000 employees worldwide, of which 132,000 were located in the United States.

In 2022, sales to Walmart Inc. (Walmart) and its affiliates, including Sam’s Club, accounted for approximately 14% of Pepsico’s consolidated net revenues, with sales recorded in all of its divisions, including sales of concentrates to its independent bottlers, which were used in finished products sold by them to Walmart.