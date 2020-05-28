Pemex registers 5% drop in its revenues

Pemex reported a drop in its annual income of around 5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the level registered in the same quarter of the previous year, Banxico highlighted in its quarterly report.

This decrease is associated with the fall in oil prices.

Since its inception, the current administration of the Mexican government has been evaluating measures to address the future development of the Mexican oil and gas sector, including the financial and operational challenges facing Pemex.

On February 15, 2019, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit announced a Strengthening Program for Petróleos Mexicanos that includes various measures to improve Pemex’s financial position with the aim of repositioning it as a strategic asset in Mexico and inducing structural changes in the company.

On the other hand, on the expenditure side, Pemex recorded an increase in annual investment spending of 13% in the first quarter of 2020.

The drop in oil prices observed from March this year has had a strong impact on Pemex’s income, putting pressure on its financial position.

Pemex and its finances

With financial information reported to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) corresponding to the end of the first quarter of this year, Pemex showed a quarterly net loss of 562,000 million pesos, which is mainly explained by exchange losses (469,000 million pesos) associated with the revaluation of its dollar-denominated debt to its equivalent in pesos due to the depreciation of the peso during that quarter.

Banxico explained that these losses do not necessarily represent a cash outflow for the company since its debt maturities will occur mainly in the long term.

Regarding the company’s financial obligations, in January it carried out a refinancing of liabilities.

Debt

On the other hand, as of March 2020, it had credit lines for almost 7,000 million dollars, which reduces its liquidity risk. The company also has hedging with derivative instruments to partially cover the drop in the price of oil by 2020.

Given the complex environment facing the company, the cost of Pemex’s debt credit coverage, measured through the 5-year credit default swap price (CDS) has increased.

This increase was also observed in other oil companies of similar qualification and, although the cost of coverage has started to decrease since the beginning of May for these oil companies, in the case of Pemex the decrease has occurred at a slower rate

In this regard, the main rating agencies reduced the company’s credit rating in March and April, falling below the investment grade on the Moody’s and Fitch scale.

The rating agencies based the previous actions on the reduction of the sovereign rating, as well as on the greater liquidity and business risk faced by the company after the drop in oil prices.

