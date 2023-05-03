Pemex Logística’s fleet: 16 tankers

The current fleet of refined product tankers includes 16 vessels, 14 of which are owned by Pemex Logística and two are leased under financial leasing contracts, with a total transportation capacity of 4 million 566,000 barrels.

Of Pemex’s vessels, 53.33% are located on the Pacific coast and the other 46.67% in the Gulf of Mexico.

Of the capacity of the vessels located on the Pacific coast, 87.50% is used to transport distillates and 12.50% is used to transport fuel oil and heavy diesel.

And of the capacity of vessels located in the Gulf of Mexico, 71.43% is used for distillates and 28.57% for fuel oil and heavy diesel.

The reduction in transportation capacity during 2022 was mainly due to the interruption of operations of the tanker “Bicentenario” for maintenance work.

In July 2013, as part of a fleet modernization plan, Pemex signed an agreement with the Secretaría de Marina Armada de México (Semar), valued at Ps. 3,212.1 million (US$250.0 million), for the construction of 22 vessels for Pemex Transformación Industrial, which formally operated through Pemex Refinación.

This contract initially included the construction of 16 tugboats, three multipurpose vessels and three barges, but was modified in 2016 to eliminate the construction of the three barges and extend the final delivery date to January 2022.

Fleet

On March 26, 2021, the Mexican Navy and Pemex agreed to reduce the scope of this agreement by two supply orders. This transaction is now valued at Ps. 5,235 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the Mexican Navy has delivered 12 of the 17 tugboats, keeping two of them as collateral for the payment of amounts due for services rendered.

The remaining three tugboats are scheduled for delivery in 2023.

As of December 31, 2022, Pemex owned 16 refined product tankers.

The company also had 17 tugboats, 3 suppliers, 1,444 tanker trucks and 348 tank cars, as well as 74 storage and distribution terminals, 10 liquefied gas terminals, five marine terminals and 10 dock operation and maintenance facilities.

These facilities, together with the pipeline network, constitute the hydrocarbon transportation and distribution infrastructure.