Pemex and CFE’s business plans

The Mexican state-owned productive companies, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) have released their business plans for the 2023-2027 period.

On the one hand, in March 2023, the Business Plan of Petróleos Mexicanos and its Subsidiary Productive Companies 2023-2027 was released.

The objective of this plan is:

Consolidate Pemex’s path towards sustainable performance.

Achieve reserve incorporation rates in line with the production platform.

Optimize Pemex’s portfolio of exploration and production projects.

Strengthen downstream infrastructure.

Support operations by ensuring the efficiency of services, treatment, transportation, storage facilities and metering systems.

Increase the reliability and operational efficiency of Pemex’s facilities.

Improve Pemex’s competitive position and domestic market share.

Align corporate and administrative services to respond promptly to the needs of the value chain.

Business plans

On January 31, 2023, Pemex issued US$2 billion of its 10,000% notes due 2033.

The proceeds will be used to refinance Pemex’s liabilities, without increasing debt balances.

On the other hand, in January 2023, the CFE published the CFE’s 2023-2027 Business Plan.

The objectives are:

Increase CFE’s productivity and generate economic value for the State prioritizing the security of electricity supply.

Maintain the company’s majority position in the generation of electricity nationwide.

Contribute to sustainable development and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Increase and diversify CFE’s income through the development of new businesses.

Mitigate financial, commercial and operational damages related to regulatory asymmetries.

Strengthen internal control processes.

Improve user satisfaction and strengthen the company’s reputation.

Improve CFE’s financial profitability and cash flow, which will translate into greater operating and investment resources.

On January 11, 2023, CFE renewed a US$1.5 billion syndicated revolving credit facility, representing a 22.2% increase over its previous 2018 revolving credit facility of US$1.26 billion.

During the first half of 2023, this operation is expected to transition to a “sustainability-linked” financing scheme, whereby, if CFE satisfies certain environmental and social performance indicators, it will be able to reduce the financial cost of its credit line.