PayPal laid off 1,000 employees in 2022

U.S.-based PayPal Holdings, Inc. laid off 1,000 employees on a net basis as of December 31, 2022 compared to the same date in 2021.

With this, at the close of 2022, PayPal had 29,900 employees worldwide, 44% in the Americas, 43% in Asia-Pacific and 13% in Europe and the Middle East.

Its global employees work predominantly full-time and represent nearly 150 nationalities, across 27 countries, including approximately 11,800 located in the United States.

In particular, in the United States, job losses in 2022 were 1,300 compared to the previous year.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, PayPal is a leading technology platform that enables digital payments and simplifies commerce experiences on behalf of merchants and consumers around the world.

PayPal is committed to democratizing financial services to help improve people’s financial health and increase economic opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes around the world.

Its goal is to enable its merchants and consumers to manage and move their money anywhere in the world in the markets in which it operates, at any time, on any platform and using any device when sending payments or receiving payments, including person-to-person (P2P) payments.

The company’s payments platform uses a combination of proprietary and third-party technologies and services to facilitate transactions efficiently and securely between millions of merchants and consumers around the world across different channels, markets and networks.

In addition, its payments platform connects with financial service providers around the world and enables consumers to make purchases using a wide range of payment methods, regardless of where the merchant is located.

Consumers using its payment platform can send payments in more than 200 markets worldwide and in nearly 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and maintain balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

In addition, the company has developed intuitive user interfaces, customer tools, transaction management databases and payment network integrations on its platform designed to enable customers to use its suite of products and services.