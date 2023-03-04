Organic food: global market outlook

The global organic food market is estimated to grow from $227.19 billion in 2021 to $259.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0 percent.

Also, the Global Organic Food Market Report 2022 indicates that the same market is projected to grow to $437.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0 percent.

Major players in the market include General Mills, Nestlé, Cargill, Danone, United Natural Foods, and Amy’s Kitchen.

Rising health concerns due to the increasing number of chemical poisoning cases around the world is acting as a driver in the organic food market.

From the perspective of Where Food Comes From, all of this is causing consumers to shift their focus to organic food products.

Simultaneously, producers, restaurant chains, and retailers with dominant market shares and strong purchasing power, such as Dannon, Tyson, McDonald’s, Chick-Fil-A, Costco, and Wal-Mart, are leading the way in prioritizing sustainable food sourcing initiatives in response to consumer demands.

With information literally at their fingertips, Google searches and smartphone apps are making it easier to expose where sustainable food supply chains are and are not.

Where Food Comes From believes its technology will play a key role in capturing data to improve processes, yields and communicate its clients’ values, practices and other initiatives to consumers.

Organic food

Natural and/or organic are examples of food labels that indicate that the food or other agricultural product has been produced in a certain way.

Sales of natural and organic products are only part of the story of how consumers are seeking verification of practices linked to food labeling claims.

Other factors are also becoming increasingly important to consumers, which is evident on menus and product labels.

While not an exhaustive list, some of the issues that farms, ranches, producers, processors, restaurants and retailers address include how animals are cared for and handled, how the production of a product impacts the environment and societies, and what inputs were used in food production (such as antibiotics).

Where Food Comes From supports more than approximately 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands, chefs and restaurants.

The company’s core business is conducting on-site and desk audits to verify that claims on livestock, aquaculture, crops and other food products are accurate.